Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling’s Elaborate Birthday Party Is ‘Two Sweet’ to Miss 

Today is (sort of) the day! While it’s not officially Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling’s birthday just yet, it is the day of her insanely sweet second birthday party fit for a little princess!

On Feb 19, Brittany posted a series of photos from Sterling’s elaborate birthday party extravaganza to her Instagram story. From snapshots to Boomerangs, Brittany wanted to show fans how they’re celebrating Sterling’s birthday in style. See the photos below:

Brittany Mahomes IG Story.

Brittany Mahomes IG Story.

Brittany Mahomes IG Story.

In the screenshot from the first Boomerang, we see Sterling jumping up and down in a red-lit bounce house, rocking her birthday look of a denim overall-dress and ruffled pink sweater. Next, we get to see the set-up and theme of little Sterling’s birthday. Any guesses? Just read, “Sterling’s Two Sweet.” Not only do we love a good pun, but we love the dessert theme going on (and we’ll be daydreaming about that pink donut birthday cake forever now!)

Then we get a snapshot of a sleepy Sterling eating some food while on a sprinkle-designed bed, with the neon sign behind her saying “Sweet Dreams!”

Truly, this kid’s birthday party looks epic.

The Mahomes share two children together named Sterling Skye, who’s going to be officially two years old tomorrow, whom they welcomed on Feb 20, 2021, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who they welcomed on Nov 28, 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future, saying, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up.”

Patrick also gushed about their daughter, telling 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive about how Sterling is growing up so quickly. “She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now; she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore,” he said. “It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. [It’s] definitely cool to see her grow up.”

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

