Kate Middleton & Prince William Took George & Charlotte on a Family Day That’s a Total 180 from Their Usual Outings

You’d think as the Prince and Princess of Wales, they’d be taking their kids on some pretty lavish vacations and outings every chance they could get. However, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. While they do take them on royal outings, Prince William and Kate Middleton like to go on more low-key vacations to nostalgic places and go out to sports games. But their latest outing is a total 180 from their usual vacation motif. According to The Sun, William and Kate took their two eldest children, George and Charlotte, to tour the set of a popular TV show.

That’s right, William and Kate took their two eldest children to see The Rings of Power set on Feb 10. They all went to see the Lord of the Rings spinoff series; specifically, they all went on the first day of the half-term break for George and Charlotte.

Now, sources did say they still had a “low-key” time, but what a place to have a family outing in! The same source said, “William is a huge fan of the films so jumped at the chance. They were introduced to the major cast members and were shown around the set. It was all hugely exciting for George and Charlotte who loved looking at the props and how everything was laid out.”

They added, “It was a huge honour for the cast too.”

Now, they didn’t bring their youngest son Louis onto the trip despite having time off as well. But we’re sure they’ll take him to the next big family outing!

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since! They share three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

