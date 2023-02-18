Ashlee Simpson & Her Daughter Jagger Twinning in Style Shows They’re One of the Most Stylish Mother-Daughter Duos

The only thing we love to see more than a happy mother-daughter duo, is a happy and super-stylish mother-daughter duo like Ashlee Simpson and her daughter Jagger.

On Feb 14, Evan Ross shared a series of adorable snapshots of his daughter Jagger with the caption, “Happy Valentines Day, Beautiful Love!!” While we adore all of the super-sweet photos in the post, the third one, with Jagger and her mama Simpson, is making us see double!

In the first couple of photos, we see Jagger smiling from ear to ear at the pool, followed by one of her passing out on their bed. Then we get the twinning photo everyone is freaking out about. The oh-so-stylish mother-daughter duo looks so chic together, giving their kissy faces while rocking matching ornate peasant dresses (with mama Simpson adding her personal touches like gold hoop earrings and an orange lippie!)

We already know Simpson is a style icon, and we’ve been slowly but surely seeing that come out in Jagger every time they post about her!

We then end the post with a seriously adorable snapshot of Ross and Jagger hugging. (Our hearts! They’re exploding from the cuteness levels from this post!)

Simpson has three children, with her eldest son Bronx, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Pete Wentz. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting hitched in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

Back in 2020, before Ross and Simpson welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview where the Ashlee + Evan stars talked about what Simpson and Jagger love to do together for People. “I feel like when I’m pregnant, I love to dance, so me and Jagger definitely dance around.” Ross added, “Her and Jagger are like a little dance crew in the house right now!”

Simpson added, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!” They also remarked how she loves clothes, what a little artist she is, and more!

