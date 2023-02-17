Heather Rae El Moussa Shares New Pictures of Baby Tristan: ‘The Obsession Is Real’

With his tiny hands and scrunched up nose, Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa’s newborn son is an angel! Tristan Jay, who was born on Jan. 31, 2023, is adorable in new mommy-and-me photos posted to Instagram today — which the HGTV star dubbed her new “obsession.”

“A little over two weeks of loving you 🤍 Baby Tristan Jay…” Heather Rae wrote. “The obsession is real 🥺 my little love.” It’s OK, Heather Rae — we’re obsessed, too! I mean, have you seen the little cutie?!

This little snuggle bug is all curled into his mama, no doubt finding comfort and love in her embrace. He’s wearing grey pants with white-and-black stripes around the cuffs, a grey t-shirt, and black booties as he sleeps tucked into Heather Rae’s shoulder. She is dressed in all black, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail with two braids on each side. The moment is utterly perfect.

“Something about a boy and his mama🥺😭💙 pure love,” one person commented. Another shared, “It changes your life forever. Enjoy the journey. ❤️”

Heather Rae revealed her son’s name and showed his face for the first time earlier this week. “Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek,” Heather Rae told Us. “And then my dad’s middle name is Jay. So it’s four generations of the middle name Jay.” So beautiful!

Since Tristan was born, Heather Rae has been taking every opportunity she can to snuggle him. “Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we’re ready to share him with the world.” Related story Heather Rae Young Provided a First Look at Her Son With Tarek El Moussa — & Revealed His Sentimental Name

Tarek, who also shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall, shared a photo yesterday of all three kids together. Brayden is holding the newborn in his lap while Tarek stands up and hugs his daughter. Everyone is smiling as the baby sleeps peacefully.

“👀👀👀 OMG….I have 3 kids!!!!” The Flipping El Moussas star captioned the post. “How did this happen @theheatherraeelmoussa ❤️.”

She responded, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

This family has all the love for each other, and it’s so beautiful to see.

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

