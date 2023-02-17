Chrissy Teigen’s Latest Video of Baby Esti Is the Dose of Cuteness You Need This Weekend

Chrissy Teigen shared a new video of baby Esti today, and it might just be the cutest thing on the Internet right now.

“🥰 eeeeeeeeeee 🥰,” Teigen captioned a post featuring her newborn daughter, who she shares with husband John Legend. Esti is wrapped up in a fuzzy gray blanket with a white bib around her neck, looking absolutely adorable.

In the video, the Cravings author holds an almost empty bottle as Esti hiccups. Her little belly is full of milk, and she seems totally content — if a little confused — as she hiccups away. Esti blinks after each one, as if she doesn’t quite know how she’s making those noises. The sweetness is in overdrive.

Squishy baby noises are the best — I just want to breathe in her sweet little newborn smell and hold her tiny fingers!

Watching this video on repeat is the best way to kickstart the weekend — but be careful if you have your own newborn at home. One person commented, “My 4 week old was sleeping soundly on my chest then I turned the volume on and she started hiccuping too 😂😍.” Aww!

Another person wrote, “Omg she sounds like a squeak toy 🥹.” “😂😂😂I love that sound! Im so happy for your family,” someone else said. Related story Chrissy Teigen Shares Heart-Stopping Family Photos Featuring a Relatable Moment from Baby Esti

“Omggg the sweetest sound!” one person wrote.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared the first family photo with Legend and their three children, including 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles. Everyone is dressed up for Valentine’s Day, but Esti steals the show with spitup dribbling down her chin. It’s OK because her cuteness makes up for it!

Legend has had his own bonding experiences with his youngest daughter, including plenty of cuddle time. Last week, he shared a picture of himself kissing Esti’s head as she lay snoozing on his chest, making our hearts melt.

Everything this baby girl does is delightful. What a joy!

