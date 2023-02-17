Ryan Reynolds Jokes That His House Is a ‘Zoo’ After Welcoming Baby No. 4 with Blake Lively

Taking care of kids is like herding wild animals. If they’re not fighting, they’re probably begging for food, making a mess, or pooping — sometimes all three at once. And, looking around my house, I’m not even sure animals would make this big of a mess…so when Ryan Reynolds compared his home to a “zoo” in a new interview, it was so relatable!

“It’s a zoo over here,” the Deadpool star joked during a video interview on CNBC’s Power Lunch on Monday. “This is my office here and to be honest I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here!” Hiding from the kids: classic dad move.

Reynolds is dad to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and a newborn baby with his wife Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl star announced the baby news on Super Bowl Sunday last week, writing that she’s “been busy.”

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

During the interview on Power Lunch, Reynolds confirmed the new baby and revealed, “Everybody’s doing great.”

He added, “Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble.”

So true! Once you have multiple kids, it seems like it keeps getting easier in a way bringing another baby home. In other ways, it definitely does add to the chaos, but Reynolds seems to be embracing it. Although, he’s still keeping things a secret. The Spirited star didn’t reveal the baby’s sex or name, saying, “I ain’t telling, this ain’t a birth announcement!” Related story Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughters Have Reportedly ‘Adjusted Great’ to Their New Baby Sibling

A little bribing may have been in order… https://t.co/yuucQ09JwT — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 16, 2023

A source told PEOPLE this week that Lively and Reynolds “are amazing together.” They added, “Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. “They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great.”

Another insider told Us Weekly this week, “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Before you go, check out Ryan Reynolds’ very best girl dad moments.

