Serena Williams Shares a Heart-Warming Cuddle with Daughter Olympia & It’s So Precious

Hugs from mom can make anything better. Serena Williams recently shared big cuddles with her daughter Olympia, and the pictures are healing to the soul.

Simply tagging her 5-year-old daughter’s Instagram account, @olympiaohanian, in the caption, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion posted four sweet photos to Instagram this morning. In the first one, Williams is wearing a gold bomber jacket, with her curly brown hair falling down one side. Olympia is snuggling in tight to her mama, dressed in a white floral dress with her head tucked neatly into her mom’s shoulder. Both of William’s hands are holding Olympia, keeping her close. She’s in her safe place with her mom, and it couldn’t be more precious!

Although the first moment could be a tender embrace or a hug to make boo-boos disappear, the last three photos show that Olympia is totally happy with her mom. She’s smiling and laughing in her mom’s arms, as content as can be.

“Nothing like the precious tender love of a mother 😍,” one person commented. “A memory and moment to last a lifetime. Precious memories,” another wrote.

“❤️ The happiness in Olympia’s eyes tells her story. So sweet! ❤️” someone else said.

One person wrote, "She loves to be in her Mama's arms."

Last month, Williams shared that Olympia loves being with her mom so much, she even comes to treatments with her.

“Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞,” she wrote, alongside pictures of Olympia resting in Williams’ arms as she gets a massage.

The retired tennis star seems to be soaking up every ounce of love from her daughter and vice versa. They have the cutest relationship!

