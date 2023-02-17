Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Serena Williams Shares a Heart-Warming Cuddle with Daughter Olympia & It’s So Precious

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images) Plus Icon
Serena Williams and Olympia MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images
Ayesha Curry arrives at the Autism Speaks to LA Celebrity Chef Gala at Barker Hangar on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Actor Amanda Seyfried attends a special screening of "A Mouthful of Air" hosted by Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society at The Roxy Hotel on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Ayesha Curry, Reese Witherspoon, Serena Williams & More Celeb Moms Who Battled Postpartum Depression 19 Images

Hugs from mom can make anything better. Serena Williams recently shared big cuddles with her daughter Olympia, and the pictures are healing to the soul.

Simply tagging her 5-year-old daughter’s Instagram account, @olympiaohanian, in the caption, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion posted four sweet photos to Instagram this morning. In the first one, Williams is wearing a gold bomber jacket, with her curly brown hair falling down one side. Olympia is snuggling in tight to her mama, dressed in a white floral dress with her head tucked neatly into her mom’s shoulder. Both of William’s hands are holding Olympia, keeping her close. She’s in her safe place with her mom, and it couldn’t be more precious!

Although the first moment could be a tender embrace or a hug to make boo-boos disappear, the last three photos show that Olympia is totally happy with her mom. She’s smiling and laughing in her mom’s arms, as content as can be.

“Nothing like the precious tender love of a mother 😍,” one person commented. “A memory and moment to last a lifetime. Precious memories,” another wrote.

“❤️ The happiness in Olympia’s eyes tells her story. So sweet! ❤️” someone else said.

One person wrote, “She loves to be in her Mama’s arms.”  

Last month, Williams shared that Olympia loves being with her mom so much, she even comes to treatments with her.

“Whenever I get treatment @olympiaohanian wants to be there too. So cute 💞,” she wrote, alongside pictures of Olympia resting in Williams’ arms as she gets a massage.

The retired tennis star seems to be soaking up every ounce of love from her daughter and vice versa. They have the cutest relationship!  

Before you go, check out what these celebrity parents have shared about raising their Black and multi-racial children.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad