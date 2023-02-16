Priyanka Chopra Feeds Ducks with Baby Malti in a Cute New Photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her daughter Malti Marie, 1, to partake in a time-honored park activity: feeding ducks! The Love Again star shared a sweet photo from the special moment, and our hearts are bursting at the pure joy on the baby girl’s face.

Malti wears an adorable jean jacket with the sleeves rolled up, white sneakers, and a tan headband in the picture recently posted to Instagram. She is holding a piece of bread in both hands as she gazes out at a lake filled with ducks swimming around. Her mouth is open in wonder at the sight in front of her, as her mom holds her tightly. It’s such a laidback moment between the mother and daughter, showing how simple and beautiful their bond is.

“My forever valentines ❤️,” Chopra Jonas wrote in the caption, also sharing a photo of her and her husband Nick Jonas. “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …”

“Adorable ❤️,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Cutiepies 😍😍😍😍😍.”

The “Cool” singer also posted about Valentine’s Day. He shared a sweet video on Instagram, showing a smiling Chopra Jonas holding his hand as they listen to live music on a balcony while enjoying cheese and wine.

“A perfect Valentine’s Day with my heart ❤️,” he captioned the video. Related story Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Reminded Us Exactly Why They Are the Cutest Couple in Hollywood With This Adorable Family Dance Moment

Malti seems to be happy no matter what she’s doing, as long as she’s with her parents. Earlier this month, she joined them in Aspen for a stylish photo shoot in the snow.

In an interview for the Feb. 2023 issue of British Vogue, Chopra Jonas said, “[N]ow I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is all bundled up and ready for an adorable adventure! ✨ https://t.co/bYWRqmIhCc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 8, 2023

She also revealed the super sweet way she keeps tabs on her daughter. “I have, like, seven cameras in her room,” the Quantico star told the outlet. “There’s really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open.”

It’s the little things in life that make the biggest difference, and we love how Chopra Jonas is sharing all the heart-melting moments with her baby girl that all parents can relate to. Gazing in their eyes, tossing bread crumbs to ducks, celebrating Valentine’s Day — it’s all more magical when you’re a mom!

Before you go, check out these celebrity parents who welcomed their babies via surrogate.

