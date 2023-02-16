Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughters Have Reportedly ‘Adjusted Great’ to Their New Baby Sibling

Transitioning from a family of 5 to a family of 6 has gone smoothly for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, according to two new sources. Their older daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty 3, reportedly had no trouble adjusting to the new little one!

“Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake,” a source told PEOPLE yesterday. “They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great.”

The newborn, whose name and sex we still don’t know, is lucky to have Lively as a mom. “Blake is the best mom,” the insider went on. “She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids.” Which, BTW — giving the older kids gifts is a genius idea to help them adjust to a new baby!

Blink and you'll miss @blakelively's revelation that she delivered her fourth child with @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/ma7izBBkI9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 13, 2023

The insider added that Lively and Reynolds are “a favorite couple.” “It’s a goal for many of Blake’s friends to have what she has,” they told PEOPLE. (It’s a goal for those of us who aren’t lucky enough to be their friends, too!)

If cryptic clues were an Olympic sport, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds would win gold. One of Hollywood’s favorite couples recently welcomed baby number four, and they have so far kept the news super secret. Ahead of the Super Bowl last Sunday, the Gossip Girl alum shared a photo of herself with Ryan (and his mom, Tammy) wearing a tight black tank top and jeans. The lack of the baby bump and words “been busy,” were the only clues she gave to her new baby’s birth.

“New addition to the family!” Reynolds wrote, giving a brief bit of hope that he would share details about the babe. “The Deadpool family, for clarity,” he continued, adding, “Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️.” He really had us going there for a second…

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Another source gave an update on how Lively and Reynolds are doing right now as parents of four.

“Blake and Ryan couldn’t be more thrilled right now,” an insider told Us Weekly yesterday. “They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever.”

The source went on, “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Such wonderful news! Hopefully the secretive couple will share more details about their sweet new addition soon.

