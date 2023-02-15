Rihanna Swears She ‘Doesn’t Even Remember’ Life Before Becoming a Mother: ‘The Craziest Thing Ever’

Now that Rihanna is fully settled into life as a mutha with another on the way, she’s looking back on the biggest changes she’s given herself over to, and in signature Rihanna style, she’s deeming the transition a “head f—k.”

During a new interview with Vogue UK, the Oscar nominee said of her first few months of motherhood, “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she explained. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn’t matter.”

Talk about an unexpected guest star during @rihanna's Super Bowl performance. ❤️ https://t.co/pUKFjHsugW — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 13, 2023

“I cannot believe it,” she continued, diving into her experience bringing her and A$AP Rocky’s son home. “Essentially, from one person I became two,” Rihanna began. “You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

The Fenty empress hilariously continued, “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby,” she said in relatable new-parent disbelief.

Explaining her headspace for the first few days at home with her new baby, Rihanna said, “Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid. Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?”

While she was clearly overwhelmed, as all new mamas are in those first few days and weeks, she found happiness in the small moments too. “You are joyful when you get the time to shower,” the “Lift Me Up” singer said. “I remember in the beginning I used to roll his bassinet into the bathroom and be showering and like wiping the fog off [the glass] just to peep at him. … His little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his color come in, just all of these changes [were my favorite].” Related story Olivia Wilde Is Receiving Major Backlash for Calling A$AP Rocky ‘Hot’ During Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

There’s so much comfort in knowing that even superstar, empire-running, takes-sh*t-from-no-one Rihanna was taken aback by the overwhelming newness of becoming a mom, just like the rest of us. We can’t wait for even more nuggets of mom life from the iconic singer as she transitions from one to two!

