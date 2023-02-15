Christina Ricci’s Daughter Cleo Is an IRL Heart-Eye Emoji in This Adorable Snapshot 

Christina Ricci and her husband, Mark Hampton, never miss an opportunity to show their daughter Cleo’s latest excursion. This time, they’re showing what a little fashionista she already is!

On Feb 12, Hampton took to Instagram, sharing a rare and adorable snapshot of his and Ricci’s daughter with the caption, “We wear our sunglasses at night. #breafastwithbaby.”

In the darling photo, we see Cleo looking like a little fashion icon like her superstar mama, rocking a fuzzy pink shirt and white heart-shaped sunglasses. Not only do we (and so many fans) have heart eyes looking at this adorable photo, but she literally looks like the heart-eye emoji.

The Penelope star and Hampton eloped back in 2021, soon welcoming their “little penguin” Cleo, 1. Ricci shares another son with her ex-husband James Heerdegen named Freddie, 8.

In early 2022, when Ricci appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she told fans how they landed on their daughter’s unique name: it was actually Hampton’s idea. Hampton actually picked Cleo’s full name, Ricci recounted, saying, “My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo.’ And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was sort of like, ‘OK, fine. Whatever, we’ll talk about this later.’”

She added, “But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram, and then media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.’”

