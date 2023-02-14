Heather Rae El Moussa Is on Cloud 9 As She Snuggles Her Newborn Son in This Heartwarming & Bare-Faced Photo

Ever since Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed their baby boy in late Jan, it’s clear they’ve been on cloud nine.

On Feb 13, Heather shared a heartwarming photo of her and her son, with the caption, “It’s love week and we’re definitely feeling it over here ❤️🥰👼🏻 Lots and lots of kissing, snuggling, skin on skin, and holding our lover boy… we can’t get enough 🤍.”

In the photo, we see a glowing, bare-faced Heather looking so gorgeous and happy (along with rocking delicate details like a white manicure and gold bracelet), lying down on the bed, with her newborn son lying on her chest. Truly, they look so at peace.

Heather and the Flip or Flop star started dating back in 2019, and within two years, they tied the knot at the lavish Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, Calif. (If you wanna see the nuptials yourself, they made a special about it called Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do!)

Then in July 2022, they announced they were expecting a baby boy, who they conceived through IVF. While this is Heather’s first child, this is Tarek’s third, previously welcoming two children with ex-wife Christina Haack named Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7.

Heather and Tarek announced the birth of their baby nearly two weeks ago, writing on the Instagram post, “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23 Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

Related story Heather Rae El Moussa Is ‘Soaking In’ Time with Her Newborn & It’s Such a Good Reminder

Check out all of the celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023!

