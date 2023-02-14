Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Just Revealed a New Talent That’s a Complete 180 from Her Family’s Gifts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think about the Kardashians, you think about their businesses, makeup empires, reality show empires, and even their modeling work. Let’s face it, they’re all about Hollywood, and Hollywood is all about them. Now, whether you love them or hate them, the Kardashians got talent, especially in business. But it seems a member of the Kardashian family is seriously talented in a field no one quite expected from the family.

On Feb 13, proud mama Kim Kardashian shared a series of incredible drawings and sketches from a sketchpad, of members of the family on her Instagram. But they weren’t from her; they were done by her eldest daughter North West. You can see the photos HERE!

From the ones Kim shared, North drew her grandmother Kris Jenner as well as her younger brother, Psalm West (and in incredible likeness, might we add).

The same day, North uploaded a drawing video to her and Kim’s joint TikTok account @kimandnorth, showing her process.

This talent comes as a bit of a shock considering her parents are more about entertainment projects and music, but we’d love to see more from the budding artist.

The PAW Patrol voice actor and her ex-husband Kanye West share four children together named North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

While motherhood can get stressful, Kim credits her calm disposition for keeping it all together. She said to Parents Magazine, “I don’t get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around.”

