Jamie Chung Gave Fans a Rare & Super Sweet Update on Her Twin Sons After They Miss a Group Picnic

Sometimes, when you get the dates mixed up, it can be the thing that ruins your family day. However, that’s not the case for Jamie Chung and her family of four.

On Feb 11, the Sorority Row star uploaded a post to her Instagram, showing fans her little family excursion. She posted it with the caption, “Got the dates mixed up for a group picnic but we made the most of it. 🥹🫶🏽 We also have 10+ sandwiches that we’ll be eating for lunch and dinner. 🫠🙃.”

In the first photo, we see one of her twin boys in khaki pants, a striped navy shirt, and blue shoes while walking down a picturesque pier. Then we get a video of papa Bryan Greenberg holding hands with one of their twins, who looks so adorable as he waddles in an all-beige look!

Chung likes to keep her family’s privacy and safety, but we do adore these rare updates on their family of four.

Back in 2012, Chung started daying actor and musician Greenberg. After proposing to After they wed, they welcomed their two bundles of joy in Oct. 2021 via surrogate.

In a previous interview with SheKnows, she talked about finding a balance while being a working mom. “So I think I fought it for a long time because I feared losing my identity. As a working person and seeing my mom who did everything for us. She is the hardest worker I know. She worked two jobs, you know, bought the house, kept a roof over our heads like she did everything for us. But she kind of lost her identity,” she said. “And so I was terrified of that. I think the surprising thing is that you find a great balance.”

She added, “Of course, your kids come first, and the safety and well-being of your kids come first. And I have spent so much time with them. I’ve not worked, and I’ve embraced it. Something clicks, and you just get it, it becomes a part of you. There’s no looking back … because this feels so natural and wonderful.”

