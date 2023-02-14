Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Looks So Radiant in a Green Bikini While Giving Her Six-Month Baby Bump Update

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter Ireland Baldwin is so excited to be a mama, and thee new photos show how gorgeous and happy she looks while being pregnant with her daughter.

On Feb 12, Ireland shared a series of radiant, glowing snapshots of herself showing off her growing baby bump on her Instagram. She shared it with the caption, “6 months! Time for a Super Bowl of vanilla ice cream with hot sauce in it. Happy Sunday!”

In the stunning photos, we see Ireland showing off her six-month bump while rocking a pastel green bikini, followed by another snapshot of her in the doorway, where she shows off her pregnancy glow, long legs, and gorgeous tattoos. Then, she gives the camera a cheeky smile as she shows off more of her baby bump, before she ends the photo set with one last snapshot of herself smiling in the same bikini, holding her bump, and looking at her husky!

Ireland and DJ Andre Allen Anjos (also known as RAC) have been together since 2021, announcing via Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. (They later revealed they’re naming their daughter Holland to keep up the country name motif they adore!)

In a recent interview with AS, the model talked about how she’s looking forward to bringing a sense of stability to her child’s life. “What I’m most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn’t have. What’s kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm.”

She added, “It’s cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible.”

