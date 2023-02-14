Alyssa Milano Is Twinning With Her Lookalike Daughter Elizabeth in This Super-Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alyssa Milano is not only making us ‘awww’ with the heartwarming Valentine’s Day tribute she just made, but she’s making us see double again!

On Feb 14, the Charmed alum posted a super-sweet, full family snapshot of her, her husband David Bugliari, and their two kiddos to her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “This man—he is the most beautiful, special, funniest, smartest, kindest, warmest person I have ever met. He is the love of my life. And I feel this overwhelming gratitude for our love for each other and how that love is reflected in these empathetic and compassionate children. Happy Valentine’s Day. #AskDavid 😂.”

In the photos, we see Alyssa and her daughter Elizabeth twinning in a matching white dress with lace trim, along with red and blue tassels along the collar (with Elizabeth being a little fashionista and pairing it with an orange bag!) We then see Milo and his papa twinning, smiling from ear to ear while rocking white button-down shirts and black pants.

You can truly feel the love emanating from this photo, and we have to say it again: Elizabeth and Milano are looking more and more like one another every day.

Milano and Bugliari married in 2009, welcoming their son Milo in 2011 and Elizabeth in 2014.

The Sorry Not Sorry author previously told EOnline about how she’s “much more confident now” after becoming a mother. She said she “realized [her] purpose,” adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, this is it! This is what life is. Even though I had a really full beautiful life beforehand, my life really began the day [Milo] was born.”

