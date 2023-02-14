Bindi Irwin Shares a New Family Photo Featuring Her ‘Valentine’ Grace

Valentine’s Day is extra special as a parent when you have little loves to hug and kiss. So, when Bindi Irwin posted about her two Valentines today — her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace Irwin — it was so relatable!

“My Valentine loves, lighting up my life with their sunshine hearts,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Instagram along with a new family photo. Grace, who turns 2 next month, is in the center, looking extra squishable in her purple rainsuit with white polka dots, tucked into little pink booties. Her hair (which is the exact shade as her mom’s!) is growing so long, and she has the biggest smile on her face as her parents hug her. How can you not smile seeing this little sweetheart?

The family photo was taken on the beach, as they walk through puddles of wet sand. Powell and Irwin are both dressed warmly in jeans and jackets on this early morning beach adventure. In her caption, the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star added a sweet note to her family: “My beautiful family, I love you infinitely. ❤️Forever and forever.”

Powell commented on the precious post, “We love you infinitely too❤️ Thank you for being the most amazing person for us.” Aww! Their love is sweeter than candy hearts, and we are absolutely obsessed with this family.

Fans were quick to comment. “Beautiful family! Thank you for the joy you bring to the world!❤️❤️” one person wrote. “So cute 😍 Grace’s hair is everything …. so so adorable,” another user wrote.

Someone else said, “Sweet pic of you all !!! She looks just like her daddy !❤️” Related story Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is Getting Guitar Lessons from Her Uncle Robert & It’s So Sweet

Powell also posted a tribute to his family. His photo featured an adorable photo of Grace, who is hanging upside down in her dad’s arms, grabbing onto Bindi’s hair.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this incredible mama,” he wrote on Instagram. “Grace and I are grateful for your strength, sense of humor, and kind heart every day. You are the most amazing person we know. I love you❤️”

We can’t handle the cuteness!

