Kaavia James Is a ‘Maniac’ in a New Dance Video & She Has Never Been Cuter

There’s something you need to know about Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James. She is the moment. She’s sass, she’s kindness, she’s downright hilarious — and she knows the importance of a good pop culture reference. Recently, the 4-year-old channeled her inner “maniac,” and the video is so darn cute.

“You can’t gimme black leg warmers and not expect a @thejenniferbeals tribute during #BlackHistoryMonth,” a video posted to Kaavia’s Instagram was captioned. “#BlackGirlsRock 🖤✊🏾.”

Kaavia is dressed in a light pink leotard and frilly pink tutu, looking ready to tear up the dance floor at ballet class. She paired the outfit with black tights and long black leg warmers, looking like a star. In the video, she’s dancing in the kitchen to “Maniac” by The Eight Group, from Flashdance. And, yeah, she nailed it!

“She’s a maniac, maniac on the floor!” Kaavia sings, while throwing her arms up and jumping around. Then she points to the floor and lays down flat, before rolling over and smiling at the camera. Shady Baby always delivers the performance of a lifetime!

Wade commented, “❤️❤️.” “Yes, kav!” Alyssa Milano wrote.

"👏🏽👏🏽 she's so adorable 🥰 never fails to make you smile if you having a bad day, thanks for the positive energy Kav 🫶🏽," another wrote.

One person said, “Love this, The cutest maniac ever!”

Kaavia is the perfect mix of sugar and spice. When she isn’t impressing us with her adorable dance moves, she’s throwing shade. Earlier this month, she shared a hilarious reaction face to when her daddy did her hair. Captioned in part, “@dwyanewade this is not your ministry.” Understatement of the century.

And in case you were wondering, yes, she can sing too. Shady Baby is a multi-talented star, and we are constantly in awe of her (and her perfect ‘80s references). Your energy is contagious, baby girl!

