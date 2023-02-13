Olivia Munn Shares the Adorable Story Behind Her Son Malcolm’s Best Friend: ‘Hospital Meet Cute’

Baby best friends are the cutest thing, ever. Someone to babble with, complain about teething with, and share (or fight over!) toys with. Olivia Munn just shared a picture of her son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney’s little bestie, and the story of how they met is seriously cute.

“Still can’t believe these little besties were born across the hall from each other,” Munn wrote on her Instagram Story today. “Hospital meet cute.”

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn/Instagram

She also shared a picture of Malcolm, who she shares with John Mulaney, and Penny, comedian Dan Levy and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writer Rachel Specter’s daughter, who was born on the same day as each other. In the photo, the two babies are sitting down and playing with toys together, with Malcolm dressed in matching brown shirt and pants and Penny wearing a blue shirt and pink tights, with her long brown hair in a ponytail. They are adorable.

The babies have been friends since the day they were born, and it’s so cute! The Newsroom actress also shared a throwback photo of the BFFs. In this one, the newborn babies were tiny, with Malcolm wearing yellow footsie pajamas and Penny wearing light pink footsie pajamas. Malcolm’s face is scrunched up (maybe pooping?), and Penny looks adorable with her super long hair.

“This is when they were just 3 weeks old 🥺,” Munn captioned the photo.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn/Instagram

Levy, who is a co-executive producer on How I Met Your Father, shared Munn's photo on his Instagram Story. He even added his own caption about the adorable playdate: "Going on tour together 2024." How cute would that be? We already know Malcolm is a little comedian, so you know that show will be hilarious.

Malcolm and Penny are destined to be friends because their parents are so close. Levy went on tour with Mulaney in the past, and the couples even spent New Year’s Eve 2022 together, per Daily Mail.

These two babies will have some funny stories to tell when they grow up!

