Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus’s 2nd Birthday with a Cute Construction-Themed Party & We Love How Low-Key It Was

Toddlers need two main things for a perfect birthday party: cake and balloons. Provide this and everything else — elaborate themes! Over-the-top décor! Expensive gifts! — is totally unnecessary. Mandy Moore channeled that low-key energy in her construction-themed party for her almost-2-year-old son Gus, and it’s so nice to see a celebrity party that looks like something we would throw for our own kids for a change (looking at you, Kylie Jenner).

“While we were home, we had an early Birthday bash with friends and family for Goosey,” Moore wrote on Instagram, referring to her adorable nickname for her son. “2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by. We’re the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith.”

The This Is Us star threw a party for her eldest child with husband Taylor Goldsmith over the weekend. It looks like it took place outside at a park, with tons of space to run and play for the toddlers. It’s the classic ‘90s birthday aesthetic, and I absolutely love it! Just bring a bunch of balloons and cake to a public park and let the kids run wild — it’s a toddler’s dream!

In the first picture, Goldsmith holds Gus, who is looking over smiling at his mama. They are standing in front of a card table decorated with a colorful striped tablecloth, construction-themed plates, and orange cone napkins. The centerpiece is a round cake that spells “GUS” with yellow and orange construction vehicles, signs, and cones. There is even a tiny yellow hardhat sitting on a big “2,” which is black with white stripes like a road. Cute to the max!

“Also, this cake by @danielle_keene was a showstopper!! 🎂” the Dr. Death actress added.

Moore and Goldsmith also share son Ozzie, born in Oct. 2022. She shared a photo of her father-in-law holding Ozzie, and they are identical. They have the same eyes, the same mouths, and the same haircut. “Oh and anyone that says Ozzie looks like me (or Taylor) hasn’t met my father-in-law 😂,” Moore wrote. Related story This Brittany Mahomes-Approved Brand Is Having a Secret Valentine’s Day Sale on their Best-Selling ‘Power Duos’

Don't mind us, just slightly obsessing over Mandy Moore's sweet friendship with Hilary Duff. https://t.co/supq4eQXLG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 22, 2022

Other photos from the event shows Moore holding Ozzie on a blanket on the grass while Gus walks around and admires the balloons. In another photo, he sweetly hugs a toddler friend. And one image shows the whole party setup, with several blankets in a row and a simple arch of balloons overhead. Cake and presents are on the picnic tables behind as some friends and family members mingle. It’s so gloriously laidback and refreshing.

Moore’s This Is Us co-stars commented. Sterling Brown wrote, “He’s 2?!! Already?!!!! #Lawdamercy.” Chrissy Metz commented, “Happy Birthday, Gus! 🎉🎂🌟”

Ashley Tisdale wrote, “Happy birthday Gus!”

Others pointed out the simplicity of the event. “I love that you could afford anything in the world and instead had a peaceful picnic with family and friends. You are amazing! The world needs more of you,” one person commented.

Mandy Moore candidly shares her own journey with postpartum and it's all too relatable. https://t.co/3MkmQYGy65 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 29, 2022

Another wrote, “I love the fact that this is a cute, quaint, ‘normal people’ birthday for a toddler. And not made to emulate a prom and out-do Joann down the street. 👏”

“While most A-lister celebrities throw extravagant birthday parties for their kids that are probably worth more than my wedding, this is so refreshing to see a nice gathering at the park,” someone else said. “Very simple and that’s how it should be for a 2 year olds birthday ❤️.”

It can be fascinating to see the luxe parties that celebrities can afford to throw for their kids, but there’s something so real about Moore’s birthday party for Gus. It’s simple, cute, and looks like a blast — in other words, absolutely perfect.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

