Blake Lively Announces the Birth of Baby #4 with Ryan Reynolds in the Most Subtle Way

Gossip hounds were quick to decode Blake Lively’s seemingly innocent Instagram post yesterday. Ahead of the Puppy Bowl and Super Bowl LVII yesterday, the A Simple Favor star shared several photos of her pre-game party, including delicious snacks, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and a very form-fitting black tank top that noticeably left no room for a baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧,” the Gossip Girl alum wrote on Instagram, before cheekily adding, “Been busy.” We’ll say! Dressed in jeans and a tight black tank, Lively clearly had her baby — and if you had any doubt, the knowing smirk on her face will tell you everything you need to know.

People were quick to comment their congratulations (and point out the subtle way she announced!). “She discreetly gives birth and then looks like this right afterwards in a tight shirt. She’s good at this, 😂” one person wrote about the mom of four, who is known for her clever social media posts.

“Epic post! I knew the baby had arrived,” one user commented. “Great job keeping your life private (as you can). Bravo.”

Someone else shared, “When you buried the lead that you had your baby. Honestly well done.”

Others wondered if the Betty Buzz founder welcomed a girl, as she had pink nails in one of the food pics. "Labor and delivery nurse here and a lot of my patients get pink nail polish for a girl," one person wrote. "I noticed the pink nails in one of the pics. Another girl, maybe?! Whatever baby is congrats on 4th baby and you look amazing! 💙💗"



Lively, who shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with the Spirited star, made the most powerful boss move to announce her pregnancy. She showed up with a baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in Sept. 2022. The actress looked glamorous in a tight sparkly dress and super tall white heels.

In Nov. 2022, the Deadpool star revealed that their daughters were very excited about the new baby. “Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Hopefully, this A-list couple will reveal more details (and a baby name!) about their new addition soon.

