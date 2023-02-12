Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Shared Her Daughter Monaco’s Hilarious Reaction to Going to Central Park for the First Time

When you plan out your baby’s outings, you always hope they’ll be just as excited (if not more so) than you are. Sadly, for Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, her daughter Monaco is almost always the exact opposite (and leaves fans laughing uncontrollably over it!)

On Feb 10, Mai-Jenkins uploaded a photo of herself, her daughter, and Uncle Dennis to Monaco’s official Instagram page @monacomaijenkins with the caption, “Mommy and Uncle Dennis took me on my first trip to Central Park today. It was peaceful with ducks and people meditating til we arrived.”

In the photo, we see the trio looking as happy as can be (well, two of them, anyway) while exploring the park. Mama Mai-Jenkins is rocking a light pink puffer coat, white sneakers, sunglasses, and gray jeans while smiling for the camera. Uncle Dennis looks so proud and happy as he holds up his niece, who looks so, hilariously uninterested in everything as she wears a matching light pink fuzzy jacket and gray pants.

Not only do we love the mother-daughter matching fashion moment, but once again, Monaco’s sassy reactions send us howling. We can’t wait to see the next place she’s so uninterested in exploring!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1, into the world.

In a previous interview with People, Mai-Jenkins talked about how motherhood has changed everything for her. “It is hard work, but I love every part of it,” she said. “And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

