Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Super Bowl-Ready As She Proudly Honors Her Papa’s MVP Status

It’s no secret that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are all about team spirit, but let’s face it, their two kids always seem to steal the show with their football pride (especially little Sterling!)

On Feb 11, Brittany showed a Boomerang video of her little girl Sterling onto her Instagram story, looking beyond Super Bowl ready! See the Instagram story photo below:

In the adorable snapshot, we see Sterling rocking a red and yellow shirt that not only shows off the Chief’s colors, but it says “MVPA” to honor her father earning the Most Valuable Player honor for the second time on Feb 10. Since she’s the sweetest little fashionista, she matched the custom shirt with a red bow in her curly hair and checkered white and red pants.

We’re only hours out from the Super Bowl LVII game, and we know the Mahomes family are going to be one of the most stylish families in the crowd cheering on Patrick!

The Mahomes share two children together named Sterling Skye, 1, (who will soon be two years old in no time!) and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who they welcomed on Nov 28, 2022.

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany called her daughter her “motivation,” talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future. “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up,” she said. “You know success is a little bit different when you have kids involved.”

