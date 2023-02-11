Kaavia James Is Peak ‘Shady Baby’ When She Reacts to the Disastrous & Hysterical Way Her Dad Dwyane Wade Did Her Hair

Gabrielle Union normally makes sure her daughter Kaavia James’s hair is perfect, with not a strand out of place. However, Kaavia’s papa Dwyane Wade still needs a few more hair lessons, and this hilarious video proves it.

On Feb 4, Kaavia’s parents uploaded a seriously adorable video of her sassy self to her Instagram page @kaaviajames with the caption, “When Daddy does your hair. I know my teacher bout to send an email talkin bout “is everything OK at home?” @dwyanewade this is not your ministry. @flawlessbygu escort him from the premises. #shadybaby.”

In the hilarious video, we see Kaavia looking so annoyed (but so stylish in a tartan overall-dress) with her hair looking all over the place, thanks to her papa. Now the person behind the camera asks an annoyed Kaavia, “Who did your hair today?” She gives him the side eye, yelling, “Daddy!” They then asked, “Did you do anything at school today with your hair?” To which Kaavia paused briefly, before saying, “No!”

Then she solidifies her Shady Baby status by sashaying away sassily! (Better luck next time, dad!)

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Wade welcomed their four-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast back in 2021, Union talked about what it means to be a parent. She said, “Understand that you are never gonna be their parent, but you can be a consistent, loving, compassionate adult in their life that they can always count on.”

The Bring It On star added, “And you need to be the sanctuary in the storm.”

