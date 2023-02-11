Sharna Burgess Is Feeling All the Emotions As She Reflects on Son Zane’s First 7 Months: ‘Time Is a Thief’

It feels like just yesterday we were all excited about the news that Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their son Zane into the world. But that was nearly eight months ago, and Burgess is the first to say, “Where has the time gone?!”

On Feb 9, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a heartwarming compilation video of her son Zane the past seven months with the caption, “Time is a thief and I am a puddle 🥹.”

In the video, we hear a more ethereal, echoed cover of Harry Styles’ song “As it Was” playing in the background as we start the compilation video on a sweet clip of Sharna smooching a smiling Zane’s cheek, while he’s rocking a little white look featuring an adorable dinosaur onesie. Then, we see him smiling at nearly eight months old, swinging in a swing, followed by a clip of him as a newborn lying on his father’s chest (She’s right, time is a thief!)

Next, we see more clips of him as a newborn: from his mama kissing him so gently to him lying on a fuzzy elephant mat.

Now, Burgess and Green have been dating since 2020, after a meeting set up by mutual friends. They announced they were expecting a child together on Feb 2022, later welcoming their son Zane on June 28, 2022. (Yes, it feels like it was yesterday for us too!) While Zane is Burgess’ first child, he’s actually Green’s fifth child, previously welcoming his first son Kassius, 20, with his ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and later three more sons with Megan Fox named Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

If the phrase “time is a thief” seems familiar coming from Burgess, it’s because it’s not the first time she’s said that when talking about how much her son is growing up! On Jan 29, Burgess shared a video of herself looking through Zane’s newborn photo album with the caption starting, “‘I’ll always come when you call.’ Time is a thief. 7months has gone so fast and yet so much life has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives along side it within me. I know that it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purpose. This poem by @jessurlichs_writer got me (all of her poetry does 🤍) and I wanted to share with you all.”

Related story John Legend Opens Up About the Anxiety He & Chrissy Teigen Felt About Introducing Baby Esti to Big Siblings Luna & Miles

She added, “I often fast forward and think about his life, who he will be and where he will go. I hope I can guide him to be a good human. Someone who shows kindness and love, who embraces and respects vulnerability. Who sees and treats all people with equality and respect. Who loves fiercely. Someone who isn’t afraid to stand up for themselves and others. Someone who dances to the beat of their own drum and encourages others to do the same. Who knows who he will be this lifetime, but I do believe he’s had many.”

“He’s been here many times before and this time he chose me to be his mum. I hope that I’m a good one, I hope I’m half an wonderful as my Mum is. I hope that he knows no matter what I’ll always be his safe place, always be his mum, and always come when he calls,” she added, ending it with a shoutout to the photographer. “Also this was a great excuse to share our newborn album you haven’t seen. We worked with @aniportraits and she created something so beautiful that gets more and more special every time I stop and look at it. You forget how little they were because it goes so fast. 🤍”

(You can hear the touching poem in the video, while Burgess flips through the album. Get ready to cry.)