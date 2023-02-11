Brittany Mahomes Gushes Over Her ‘So Cute’ Daughter Being a Little Adventurer in This Adorable Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter Sterling is ready for all of the adventures, starting with conquering her local park!

On Feb 10, Brittany shared with the world a super-sweet photo of Sterling looking so happy as she sees her mama, going on an adventure throughout the park they’re at. Brittany posted the photo to her Instagram story with the caption, “Why she so cute.”

Brittany Mahomes’s IG story.

In the photo, we see Sterling smiling her adorable, toothy smile as she rocks a tie-dye Adidas shirt, ruffled white pants, and matching shoes with purple socks (already such a coordinated fashionista!) She’s been looking so happy lately going on so many adventures, and we seriously can’t wait to see how she reacts to the adventure that is the Super Bowl tomorrow!

The Mahomes share two children together named Sterling Skye, (who will be two years old in a little over a week!), and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who they welcomed on Nov 28, 2022.

Patrick talked about how Sterling is growing up so quickly, and is already aware of her dad’s football career in a previous interview with 610 Sports Radio Kansas City’s The Drive. “Brittany says that [Sterling] recognizes that I’m playing football, but I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on. She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now; she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore,” he said. “It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. [It’s] definitely cool to see her grow up.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love cheering on their NFL dads.

