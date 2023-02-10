John Legend Shares Sweet New Photo with Daughter Esti

Swaddles are cozy and cribs are safest, but sometimes, the best place for your newborn baby to take a nap is right on your chest. John Legend shared a new photo of his sleepy daughter Esti, and it’s pure sweetness on your screen.

“❤️❤️ ,” the “All She Wanna Do” singer, captioned the photo on Instagram last night. In it, his sweet newborn baby, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen, is dressed in a soft pink outfit, snoozing away on her daddy’s chest. Her eyes are squished closed, and her mouth is wide open as she enjoys dreamland.

Legend is fully awake, holding his baby girl with one hand on his back and kissing her messy brown hair at the same time. The love is already so strong between them! It makes me want to have another baby just so I have a tiny little bundle to cuddle when watching TV again.

“Brand new!😍😘” one person commented. “The Best Feeling Ever ❤️,” another wrote.

Legend recently opened up about life with Esti. On an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, he said that he and Teigen were worried how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react to a new baby.

“We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he said. But the kids love their baby sister. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are,” he went on. “They’re just truly thrilled to be older siblings now.” Related story John Legend Opens Up About the Anxiety He & Chrissy Teigen Felt About Introducing Baby Esti to Big Siblings Luna & Miles

Esti is already fitting in so nicely with her family. She’s too precious!

