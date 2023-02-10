Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

John Legend Shares Sweet New Photo with Daughter Esti

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: John Legend attends the red carpet during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
John Legend Omar Vega/FilmMagic
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa attend the PETA hosts bridal shower for longtime animal rights activist held at Kindred Spirits Care Farm on September 02, 2021 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) David Caspe and Casey Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
All the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023 19 Images

Swaddles are cozy and cribs are safest, but sometimes, the best place for your newborn baby to take a nap is right on your chest. John Legend shared a new photo of his sleepy daughter Esti, and it’s pure sweetness on your screen.

“❤️❤️ ,” the “All She Wanna Do” singer, captioned the photo on Instagram last night. In it, his sweet newborn baby, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen, is dressed in a soft pink outfit, snoozing away on her daddy’s chest. Her eyes are squished closed, and her mouth is wide open as she enjoys dreamland.

Legend is fully awake, holding his baby girl with one hand on his back and kissing her messy brown hair at the same time. The love is already so strong between them! It makes me want to have another baby just so I have a tiny little bundle to cuddle when watching TV again.

“Brand new!😍😘” one person commented. “The Best Feeling Ever ❤️,” another wrote.

Legend recently opened up about life with Esti. On an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, he said that he and Teigen were worried how their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, would react to a new baby.

“We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he said. But the kids love their baby sister. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are,” he went on. “They’re just truly thrilled to be older siblings now.”

Esti is already fitting in so nicely with her family. She’s too precious!

These celebrity moms got painfully honest about their breastfeeding journeys.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad