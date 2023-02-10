Heather Rae El Moussa Is ‘Soaking In’ Time with Her Newborn & It’s Such a Good Reminder

Life comes at you fast, so Heather Rae El Moussa is making an intentional effort to slow down. The new mama shared a sweet new photo of her baby boy, who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, yesterday, and she revealed how she’s “soaking in” the precious snuggles with him right now.

“Soaking in all of the sweet and precious moments with our baby boy 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram. “Adjusting to newborn mommyhood and staying in our happy, private little bubble until we’re ready to share him with the world.”

There is nothing better than that blissful baby bubble! Despite the sleep deprivation and the breastfeeding struggles, that time truly does go by too fast, and I love seeing how much she’s enjoying it.

Heather continued, “Writing down all the moments that I never want to forget in the first week and a half of being a mommy and focusing on being present. More to come 👼🏻🤍🤍.”

Yes, girl! I love it. I remember writing quick notes on my phone when I didn’t have time to journal so I could remember every single moment. It can be hard to focus on the present, but it is so worth it (BTW — this is still a good tip even when your babies are older!).

In her post, The Flipping El Moussas star also shared two new pictures of her baby boy, whose name has not been announced. In the first, she gazes down at her little boy as his tiny fingers curl around her hand. In the next, his eyes are closed as she rests her hand on top of his baby blanket. What a little cutie! Related story John Legend Shares Sweet New Photo with Daughter Esti

Earlier this week, Heather revealed that her son already has “big feet” like his daddy. She also shared a postpartum photo, revealing that all she’s doing right now is “breastfeeding, pumping, repeat.” It’s tiring, but she’s finding time to enjoy it, and it’s such a powerful reminder about priorities as a parent. Keep soaking it in, Heather!

