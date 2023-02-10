Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is Getting Guitar Lessons from Her Uncle Robert & It’s So Sweet

Grace Warrior turns 2 next month, and her talents are growing by the day! She’s already a mini wildlife explorer, helps out at the Australia Zoo, and is future documentary maker, but now, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter is learning something that has nothing to do with animals — how to play the guitar!

Her uncle Robert Irwin shared the sweetest photo of himself with Grace during guitar lessons, and who knew a hand that tiny could learn how to strum? The black-and-white photo is a close-up of a guitar with Robert’s hand pressed flat over the strings, and little Grace’s hand right next to his near the top of the guitar. Her little pinky is touching his finger and our hearts are bursting with the cuteness overload.

“Little Grace the future musician… love our guitar sessions ❤️☺️,” the wildlife photographer captioned the post on Instagram.

Fans were undeniably charmed by this cute moment. “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one person wrote.

“You are a wonderful uncle !! She is one lucky little girl !” another wrote. One person said, “Tiny baby hands make me melt … so sweet.”

"How sweet! 💜 GRACEful acoustic sessions," someone else quipped.

This isn’t the first time Robert has posted about his adorable niece. He loves walking around nature with her, like one post from July 2022. “Some Grace cuteness to brighten your day,” he wrote on Instagram. “She loves exploring!”

On New Year’s Day 2023, he also created a highlight reel of the last year, where he wrote, “It has been amazing to watch Grace grow this year, I’m so lucky to be her uncle ❤️.” How sweet is that?!

No matter if Grace is going to follow in her family’s conservation footsteps, take up guitar, or something else, Bindi will support her. “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star told PEOPLE in Oct. 2022. “My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

With so many people in her camp, there’s no doubt Grace can do anything!

