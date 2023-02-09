Every New Mom Will Relate to Heather Rae El Moussa’s Raw & Honest First Postpartum Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is letting her social media community in on what her life looks like since giving birth to her son on January 31, and it’s highly relatable.

The new mom, who welcomed her first son with husband Tarek El Moussa, posted a raw and unfiltered photo on her Instagram Story to show what her postpartum body looks like, along with a glimpse of her untidy closet and insight into her repetitive new routine.

Standing in front of a floor-length mirror in a plaid pajama set, El Moussa holds up her top to reveal her shrinking baby bump. Other signs of new motherhood include a makeup-free face, two piles of discarded clothes on the floor of her (less relatable) glamorous closet, and an admission in her caption: “1 week postpartum — My activities include Breastfeeding, Pumping, repeat.” We can feel every other new mom nodding their head in exhausted solidarity.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram.

The El Moussa’s announced the arrival of their bundle of joy in a joint Instagram post captioned, “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23. Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

The couple has yet to reveal their son’s name, but Heather Rae hinted that she’ll share it in time in another Instagram post. She captioned a photo of Tarek and the new baby laying side by side in their respective hospital beds, “Twinning!! He has daddy’s big feet. He’s one week old today!! 🤍 Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts…”

Baby El Moussa is Heather Rae's first child, but her motherhood journey began before her own pregnancy — she's been stepmom to Tarek's two kids, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star Christina Hall.

