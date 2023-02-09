Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Explains Why Her Plan For Having Her First Child is to Have No Plan

Curious about what Kaley Cuoco‘s plan is for having her first baby? It’s super simple, a little chaotic, and truly respectable: Have no plan at all.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Big Bang Theory alum explained her intentional lack of preparation for her daughter’s arrival. “I have no plan and I’ve read zero books, so that’s the type of mom I will be,” she unashamedly shared.

“I’m not like a prepper. I’m just not that way,” she continued. “It’s gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom [Pelphrey] has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.”

Cuoco explained her go-with-the-flow attitude further, saying, “I’m just like, ‘It’s gonna be great.’ But that’s how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much.”

The Flight Attendant actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram in October 2022, captioning a series of sweet gender reveal and pregnancy photos, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” The little girl will be both Cuoco and Pelphrey’s first child.

In her interview with ET, the actress divulged how her role in the upcoming Peacock series, Based on a True Story, evolved with the news of her pregnancy. "My happy place is definitely at work," she began, continuing, "When I signed on for the show, I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently and as we were getting starting to shoot, I mean, we're talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, 'What do you think about writing this character pregnant?'"

Cuoco explained the stunned-turned-excited reaction of the show’s production team, sharing, “I mean, literally the room was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I’m like, ‘I know.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry?’ And they’re like, ‘No, this could work,’ and crazily enough they wrote it in for me. And it ended up being such an interesting part of this show to be honest with you.”

“The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange and the best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever I want, wear like the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen,” she gushed. “I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you’re working up until you’re at the end of your third trimester — which I am — this was the way to do it. Obviously the first time in my life I’ve ever done this, so they’ve really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it’s a great part of the show.”

Stay tuned for Based on a True Story‘s premiere date, and for the arrival of Baby Pelphrey.

