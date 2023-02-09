John Legend Opens Up About the Anxiety He & Chrissy Teigen Felt About Introducing Baby Esti to Big Siblings Luna & Miles

Even John Legend and Chrissy Teigen face anxiety when introducing a new baby to their older children, and the EGOT-winner opened up about their experience bringing baby Esti home to meet big siblings Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

During an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Legend explained why the couple was anxious about the reaction to the new baby from their eldest children. “We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he shared. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re just truly thrilled to be older siblings now.”

Legend announced their second daughter’s arrival during a private concert on January 13, and Teigen made an official announcement on her Instagram account a few days later with a sweet shot of Luna and Miles holding their baby sister.

“She’s here,” Teigen wrote excitedly. “Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

Legend shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing, “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy. I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Esti's birth follows the devastating pregnancy loss Teigen and Legend experienced in September 2020 when their son Jack passed away due to partial placenta abruption. The "All of Me" crooner spoke about their openness about the loss with Hudson, explaining, "A lot of people go through this, and they go through it in silence or they go through it feeling like they're the only ones going through it. And I think Chrissy and I talking about it has made people feel better about that journey."

