Kristen Bell Shares the Unique & Totally Rad Way She Helped Her Daughter Overcome Social Struggles

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard‘s daughters may have famous parents, but they experience all the same struggles as other kids their age — and Bell is sharing a unique (and totally freaking cool) tactic she tried to help one of her girls overcome social struggles in particular.

In a newly published interview with Real Simple, the Frozen actress explained that she and one of her daughters have recently begun mother-daughter jujitsu classes, and it’s really been a game-changer for both of them.

“Jujitsu is all about leverage — it’s about using connection and distance,” she explained. “And doing it with my daughter brought us closer together. The first two classes were about using your voice, because if no one can hear you, you’ll never get any of your wants, hopes, or dreams. You have the right to take up the space that you take up, and to properly communicate with someone — to say yes or no.”

The Good Place star continued, “It’s been a ton of growth for both me and my daughter, who was struggling socially before we started, and has come so far and is doing things that just make my heart explode.” Bell proudly gushed, “She stopped a fight on the yard at her school! It’s kind of phenomenal.”

The beloved actress explained how she and Shepard work diligently to develop healthy traits in their daughters, sharing another area they’re focusing on right now. “Making amends and apologizing is an important thing in our family, because humans leave carnage wherever they go,” Bell explained.

She continued, "I really respect when someone does something wrong or hurtful and they apologize. I'm like, 'Yeah, right on.' That's important. If there's one thing I want to teach my kids, it's how to make amends — and that it's for themselves, so they can like who's in the mirror a little bit more."

Actress, producer, brand founder — someone add “humble parenting guru” to Bell’s impressive resume, because we absolutely love her insight and advice about raising kids.

