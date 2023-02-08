Ashton Kutcher Reveals the ‘Genuinely Hard’ Game He Loves Playing with Mila Kunis & Their Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Parenting seems to get a little bit easier when your kids are old enough to hang out with you. Going from changing diapers to cracking jokes together is awesome — and Ashton Kutcher thinks so too. He recently shared that he and his wife Mila Kunis love family nights together with their kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6, especially one game that he finds “genuinely hard.”

“We spend a ton of time together as a family and play a lot of board games,” the Your Place or Mine actor told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “My kids have found this game called Beat the Parents that they love, where they get to wager something and we wager something against them, and it’s genuinely hard for the parents and genuinely hard for the kids.”

On Mila Kunis' birthday, we're taking a look back at some of her most insightful approaches to motherhood! The actress shares two children with her husband, Ashton Kutcher. 🎉 https://t.co/DYZZX9bpMY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) August 14, 2022

Ok, that sounds like a blast, right? The game — which is available on Amazon! — is designed for ages 6 and up. Kids team up against the parents to answer trivia questions, uniquely designed to stump each generation. It sounds like such a fun family bonding activity.

In the same interview, Kutcher gushed about how much he loves spending time with his family. “The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband. My life is so good,” he told ET. “I love my family so much. I love spending time with my kids. I love my wife so much.” Aww!

He went on, “I’m the most fortunate human being that I know, and I could take all my problems, put them in the middle of the room with everybody else on the planet’s problems, and I’d go get mine back because I love my problems and I love my joys. I wouldn’t give it up for a minute.” What a great perspective to have!

It seems like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' family vacation will be the highlight of their summer. https://t.co/oCLIwq97d3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 28, 2022

Last summer, Kutcher and Kunis took their kids on a big family road trip. “I have the best time with my kids. If I never had to send them back that would be my preference,” the That 70’s Show alum told PEOPLE in July 2022. He added, “We just went cruising in a van to the national parks around the country. Just hanging out with our kids 24/7 and it was phenomenal. But then you got to work, too.”

It seems like they always have a great time together! If you want to spice up your next family game night, order Kutcher and Kunis’s favorite board game, which is on sale on Amazon right now.

