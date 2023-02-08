Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares The One Thing Her Baby Boy Already Has in Common with Dad Tarek El Moussa

SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 02: Chike attends the 2021 MTV Movie. 02 Jun 2022 Pictured: Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa. Photo credit: TNY/Capital Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA865716_030.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Plus Icon
Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa TNY/Capital Pictures / MEGA
CHATSWORTH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa attend the PETA hosts bridal shower for longtime animal rights activist held at Kindred Spirits Care Farm on September 02, 2021 in Chatsworth, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) David Caspe and Casey Wilson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 17: (L-R) In this image released on May 17, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
All the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023 18 Images

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa recently celebrated a new milestone with their baby boy: turning one week old! Heather shared new photos to mark the occasion, and she revealed one hilarious way the little boy is already like his dad.

“Twinning!!” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. “He has daddy’s big feet He’s one week old today!! 🤍”

The accompanying photos are so funny. Tarek, who is also dad to Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall, is snoozing away in the hospital bed with a fuzzy white blanket wrapped around him (it’s hard work being a dad!). His feet do look big propped up on pillow over the edge of the bed. As for the baby, it’s a little harder to tell. He’s all snuggled up in a hospital blanket in a bassinet next to the bed, so we’ll just have to take Heather’s word for it!

In the next photo in the slide, we get a glimpse of the baby’s sweet eyes. Tarek is leaned over his bassinet, hand on his baby’s tummy. The newborn is mostly hidden by blankets, but you can see his eyes gazing at his dad — and he’s adorable!

In her post, Heather explained that she would share more about her baby soon. “Can’t wait to share the birth story and more photos, but for now we’re just enjoying the moments we are sharing as a family and all of his firsts…” she wrote. Totally understandable!

Heather Rae El Moussa pushing her baby boy.
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The Flipping El Moussas star also shared an update on postpartum life on her Instagram Story last night. She is dressed in matching gray sweatsuits and pushing a stroller. “First walk 🤍,” she wrote. “Got some sun and movement with our angel 👼🏻🫶🏻.”

When she isn’t walking, she’s breastfeeding! “1 week postpartum,” she wrote over a mirror selfie in another post. “My activities include Breastfeeding, Pumping, repeat.”

Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather and Tarek announced the birth of their baby last week, writing, “Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23 Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️.”

It seems like the El Moussas are enjoying that post-baby haze, which is equal parts exhilarating and exhausting. They’re doing great!

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad