Nick Jonas’s Daughter Malti Is a Snow Bunny on the Slopes

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive international department stores and multi-brand outlets. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. 22 Jul 2022 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose in Perfect Moment clothing to celebrate their investment in the luxury fashion and sportswear brand. *BYLINE: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment/Mega. Photo credit: Alan Silfen for Perfect Moment / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880347_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nick Jonas’s Best Dad Moments (So Far!) 10 Images

Surrounded by sparkling white snow and a mountain dotted with trees, Malti Marie is all bundled up and ready for an adventure! Nick Jonas posted a new family photo of his 1-year-old daughter, who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and they are hitting the slopes in cool Aspen, Colorado, this week.

“Aspen photo dump,” the “Spaceman” singer captioned a photo taken by Chopra Jonas’s actress friend Akari Kalai. Jonas is dressed in black ski pants with a white jacket and black cap, with his arm around his wife. Chopra Jonas is wearing a black-, red-, and white-patterned ski suit, while holding Malti in her arms. The little girl is an absolute cuddle bug, bundled up in warm pink pants, a puffy white coat, a light pink hat, and thick dark pink socks. Malti looks precious just staring out at the snow. Have you ever seen a baby look so cool?

The carousel of images also included several cute photos of Jonas and the Quantico star playing in the snow and showing off their Perfect Moment activewear. What a sweet little family!

Chopra Jonas also shared her own photos from the family vacation on Instagram. “Creating Perfect Moments everyday 🧿❤️🙏🏽 @perfectmomentsports,” she captioned the post.

In the first picture, Chopra Jonas looks back at the camera over her round shades, pushing Malti in her stroller down a snow-covered street.

In a Feb. 2023 cover story for British Vogue, Chopra Jonas revealed that she and her husband arrange their travel schedules “so that one parent is always at home with Malti while the other is away working,” according to the outlet.

But they also seem to love traveling with Malti. They went to New Jersey at Christmas, went to New York City in Sept. 2022, and spent time on the beach in Malibu last month. Malti recently made her public debut at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for her dad and the rest of The Jonas Brothers. The little girl seems to go with the flow, no matter where her parents jet her off too, and it’s so adorable to see how effortlessly she fits in.

Before you go, check out how these celebrity parents spent their first date night after welcoming a baby.

