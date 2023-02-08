Nick Jonas’s Daughter Malti Is a Snow Bunny on the Slopes

Surrounded by sparkling white snow and a mountain dotted with trees, Malti Marie is all bundled up and ready for an adventure! Nick Jonas posted a new family photo of his 1-year-old daughter, who he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and they are hitting the slopes in cool Aspen, Colorado, this week.

“Aspen photo dump,” the “Spaceman” singer captioned a photo taken by Chopra Jonas’s actress friend Akari Kalai. Jonas is dressed in black ski pants with a white jacket and black cap, with his arm around his wife. Chopra Jonas is wearing a black-, red-, and white-patterned ski suit, while holding Malti in her arms. The little girl is an absolute cuddle bug, bundled up in warm pink pants, a puffy white coat, a light pink hat, and thick dark pink socks. Malti looks precious just staring out at the snow. Have you ever seen a baby look so cool?

The carousel of images also included several cute photos of Jonas and the Quantico star playing in the snow and showing off their Perfect Moment activewear. What a sweet little family!

Chopra Jonas also shared her own photos from the family vacation on Instagram. “Creating Perfect Moments everyday 🧿❤️🙏🏽 @perfectmomentsports,” she captioned the post.

In the first picture, Chopra Jonas looks back at the camera over her round shades, pushing Malti in her stroller down a snow-covered street.

In a Feb. 2023 cover story for British Vogue, Chopra Jonas revealed that she and her husband arrange their travel schedules "so that one parent is always at home with Malti while the other is away working," according to the outlet.

But they also seem to love traveling with Malti. They went to New Jersey at Christmas, went to New York City in Sept. 2022, and spent time on the beach in Malibu last month. Malti recently made her public debut at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for her dad and the rest of The Jonas Brothers. The little girl seems to go with the flow, no matter where her parents jet her off too, and it’s so adorable to see how effortlessly she fits in.

