Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire Is Her Mini-Me in Adorable New Videos

Ever since Kylie Jenner revealed her 1-year-old son Aire’s face, we are obsessed with this sweet boy! She posted new videos of her and her baby yesterday, and little Aire is his mama’s mini.

Jenner, who shares Aire and 5-year-old Stormi with Travis Scott, turned the camera to selfie mode as she cuddled up with Aire on her Instagram Story. Aire has his mama’s gorgeous brown eyes, cute smile and dark brown hair, which is an adorable curly mess on top of his little head. She covers him with kisses in the video, and we would too! He’s the cutest little nugget, we just want to squish him!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In the next video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opens her mouth and makes silly faces for the camera, trying to get a reaction. Aire only has eyes for his mom though, as he just gazes at her in wonder. She then sings and sways with her little boy, enjoying those precious quiet moments before bed. Aire seems so calm in Jenner’s arms, and it’s so cool to see their connection.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also shared a fan-made image to her story from @kylie.sassy. In it, she poses with Aire on the top and with Stormi on the bottom in a precious throwback picture. “Storm & Aire are literally twins 🥺” @kylie.sassy captioned the post. It really is so true!

On his first birthday on Feb. 2, Jenner shared a sweet tribute to her son. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” she wrote. “You complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”