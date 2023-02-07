Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Seem Like the Coolest Grandparents to Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt’s Daughters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are firmly in their grandparents’ era, and they seem to be soaking up every moment! Their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, recently dished about how they act with her daughters Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2-and-a-half-years-old, and it sounds seriously cool.

In a new interview with The New York Times, per PEOPLE, the Good Night, Sister author revealed that her journalist mom hosts a weekly mommy-and-me class for Lyla and her friends, which sounds amazing! And The Terminator alum has a miniature pony in his backyard for his granddaughters to play with. We know those little girls are crying when they have to leave grandpa’s house!

Apparently, Schwarzenegger and Shriver were such great parents to Katherine and her siblings, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, that Katherine wants to parent the same way. She told the NYT, “I know this sounds crazy, but I really would love to just do exactly what they did. I look back on how much of life my parents kept private, and I have a lot of respect for it.”

She continued, per PEOPLE, “I think they kept a lot of their relationship private, they kept us kids private — you know, they didn’t take us to red carpets, they didn’t have us parading around in front of everybody.”

“I want to be like how my parents always raised us to work really hard and to be really good people and to leave the world a better place,” Katherine, who shares her daughters with husband Chris Pratt, added.

Katherine often shares kind words about her parents. In a July 2021 appearance on the Meaning Full Living podcast, per Today, she gushed, “If I have moments of feeling overwhelmed about things, I always think, what would my mom do? Because growing up, she had four kids under 8 years old, a big career, a husband with a big career, a very big family … and I remember just watching her do it all with such ease and such grace — and also having so much fun doing it.”

The former governor of California, who is also dad to Joseph Baena, 25, with Mildred Baena, has admitted that there are some great perks to being a grandfather. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, he said, “It’s the easiest thing to be a grandfather.”

“They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. And after two hours, they leave,” he quipped. “It’s fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house.”

What an awesome family! Honestly, we aren’t surprised at all that Schwarzenegger and Shriver make really cool grandparents — those little girls are so lucky!

