Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Toddler Goals on the Way to the Super Bowl

It’s almost time for the Super Bowl (!!), but Sterling Mahomes already won our hearts. Brittany Mahomes revealed her 1-year-old daughter is officially on her way to the big game to support Patrick Mahomes, and she is totally traveling in style!

Brittany shared the sweetest new video of her daughter on her Instagram Story today. She and Sterling are heading to Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which is taking place on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium. In the video, Sterling is #ToddlerGoals.

“Having a picnic,” Brittany explained in her video, as she pans over Sterling. The little girl is sitting on an airplane seat, wearing the cutest lavender sweatsuit and matching bow. She has her matching water nearby as well as a book for entertainment. In her lap is Chick-Fil-A! She’s eating a little Chicken Mini, with a bowl of fruit and a box of hash browns in her lap. What could be better?

“Hey, where are we going?” Brittany asks her daughter in the video. In between bites of a yummy chicken nugget wrapped in sweet bread, Sterling answers: “To see Daddy!” How fun! She seems like she’s having a blast.

The Kansas City Current co-owner tried to ask her toddler more questions, but she was much too busy enjoying her breakfast to answer. Honestly, can you blame her? She has everything a toddler dreams of: her mama, a good breakfast, and an adventure!

The Kansas City Current co-owner tried to ask her toddler more questions, but she was much too busy enjoying her breakfast to answer. Honestly, can you blame her? She has everything a toddler dreams of: her mama, a good breakfast, and an adventure!

Brittany shares the most relatable content on social media about her daughter and her son, Bronze, 2 months. Recently, she shared that Sterling reached a new milestone: taking off all her clothes. Guess how she found out? That's right, she caught a naked Sterling holding her diaper (yuck!).

But despite her more annoying habits, Sterling is always so cute. She often shows up at her dad’s football games in red and yellow to support the Chiefs’ quarterback, looking adorable. Forget toddler goals — we want to be Sterling, too!

