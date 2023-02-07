North West Helping Siblings Chicago & Psalm Make a TikTok is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

North West is a TikTok queen, and she’s teaching her younger siblings her ways. The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently helped Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, make a video, and it is beyond adorable!

“Making a milkshake,” the video posted to the Kim and North TikTok account was captioned. The clip starts with Chicago and Psalm standing together, and they look like twins. Both have long, dark curly hair and big smiles that look just like their mama’s. (Kardashian and West’s eldest son Saint, 7, was not in the video.)

In unison, the kids say, “We’re making chocolate milkshakes!” Then a giggling North appears on screen and takes charge, guiding her siblings to start with milk.

Next, Chicago carefully pours some milk into a cup while Psalm directs over her shoulder. “Chi, that’s enough!” he bossily tells his older sister. Then North follows up with, “That’s enough, that’s enough,” finally getting her to stop before the cup overflows.

North scoops the ice cream for her brother and sister as they “Hulk smash” the counter in awe of how strong she is, making North laugh. It’s such a cute peek into their relationship!

Chocolate syrup, caramel, and whipped cream goes in last. Psalm has his older sister narrate, telling her to say, “We need some cream now!” She dutifully does, while smiling. Then he sprays Reddi Wip on top for a second before North takes over. “OK, I’m gonna help you!” she exclaims. Related story Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We're in Awe

Adorably, both kids get a spray of Reddi Wip directly in their mouths from their loving big sis. Strawberries and sprinkles are added at the end, as Chi bursts out in a cute song about sprinkles. At the end, North films the super messy counter (realistic!) as the kids smile to show off their finished creations. How can a mom be mad when she sees how happy her kids were spending time together? Sometimes, sticky counters are worth it.

North is known for her amazing TikToks, including a recent one when she transformed her face to look like her rapper dad’s. The SKIMS founder keeps tabs on what her kids do online, though. At the Create & Cultivate conference in 2018, Kardashian said, “I can’t imagine what it’s like growing up in a world with social media as a young teenager — it all came when we were in our thirties. I can’t imagine what that would be like and I want my kids to see the separation and feel the difference, and know that there’s a time and a place for that.

“I’m really cautious when I’m at home, with phones, and I’m super present,” she added. Kardashian also has the comments disabled to protect her kids from hateful internet vitriol.

We love that North is spending quality time with her siblings — the love they share is genuine, and it’s so cute to watch!

These celebrity parents have gotten honest about their rules when it comes to technology.

