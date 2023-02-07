Kim & Khloé Kardashian & Kris Jenner Gift Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy the Most Amazing Stuffed Animal — & We’re in Awe

Teddy bears and baby blankets are common (and thoughtful!) gifts for new babies. But the Kardashians always go one step further — and their surprise present for Paris Hilton’s baby boy is definitely unique.

This businesswoman and socialite revealed on her Instagram Story early this morning that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner gave her a giant stuffed alpaca! We are in awe of this stunning, life-sized stuffed animal.

“I literally thought this was a real alpaca. Thank you so much Kris, Kim, and Khloé,” she says in the video. “This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute. Adorable. And, no, everyone, it isn’t a real alpaca. It’s a toy one.”

She added, “Baby boy is going to love this so much, and I love it so much … Love you girls so much and can’t wait for you to meet my little baby boy.”

The towering alpaca looks big enough to ride on, as it stands prominently in Hilton’s foyer next to a white giraffe lamp and a beautiful portrait of Hilton. Her baby won’t be able to play with it anytime soon, but it will make for an amazing nursery decoration!

The Kardashians stars penned a sweet note on pink paper, which was attached to the alpaca's neck. It read: "Paris, we are so happy and excited for you and your stunning family!!! Congratulations on this new and incredible chapter! We love you so much and we can't wait to meet your precious Angel! Love Always Kris, Kim and Khloé."

The Simple Life alum added a caption, saying, “I am so touched by this 🥺🥰💌🦙🫶🏻 @krisjenner @kimkardashian @khloekardashian.”

In another Instagram story, Hilton revealed that Kris also got her an Hermès baby plate set in an adorable animal print. “Paris + Carter, Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy!! I can’t wait to meet him what an amazing blessing. I love you… Auntie Kris XOXO.”

Hilton and husband Carter Reum announced the birth of their firstborn son on Jan. 24, 2023. They have kept the details of their baby boy private, so far.

Earlier this week, Hilton wished Reum a happy birthday with a sweet tribute post on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend and the most incredible father to our baby boy💙🎂 ✨” she wrote. “I’m so proud to call you mine. Here’s to all your dreams coming true! ☺️ Love you forever🥰 .”

They also attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, which Hilton described as “Mom and Dad’s first night out.”

.@ParisHilton shared the first glimpse of her baby boy on Instagram whom she welcomed through surrogacy. 💙 https://t.co/AwHHInk79b — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 25, 2023

Hilton and Reum have been together since Nov. 2019, but her relationship with the Kardashians goes back much longer. She and Kim were besties, who often posed on the red carpet together back in the early aughts. They recently got together at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party in Dec. 2022, looking totally glamorous as always. Now they are both moms together (along with Khloé!), and their relationship seems as strong as ever.

This alpaca is more than just an awesome stuffed animal — it’s a symbol of Hilton and the Kardashians’ long-lasting friendship and overall fabulousness!

