Reese Witherspoon Shares Rare Photo With Deacon on Mother-Son Date

Reese Witherspoon had an adorable bonding moment with her 19-year-old son Deacon Reese Phillippe, and it shows how sons always love their mamas!

The Morning Show star shared rare photos of the mother-son moment on Instagram yesterday. In the first one, a messy haired Deacon smiles at the camera before diving into a delicious-looking brunch. He’s dressed in a white hoodie over a black turtleneck, with a silver necklace and several silver rings on. Deacon looks so grown up, but he is still the spitting image of his mom!

“Perfect Sunday with my guy @deaconphillippe ☕️ 🥰🍳 ❤️,” The Legally Blonde star captioned the post.

Deacon then took the phone to snap a picture of his mom. She’s wearing an aqua blue sweater with a gold chain necklace. Witherspoon smiles as she holds a cup of coffee with both hands, clearing enjoying one-on-one time with her son.

“Love getting to see you ❤️,” Deacon sweetly commented on the post, making my boy mom heart proud. He loves his mama, and it’s so precious!

"❤️❤️."

“Ahh, mother and son, cherished of treasures!” author Stacey Lee wrote.

“Very cool 😎 It’s awesome that you have such an incredible relationship with your family,” someone else wrote.

Deacon graduated high school in June 2022, and Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe supported their son on his big day. The Hello Sunshine founder wrote, “Congrats to you @deaconphillippe on Graduating High School! 💫So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud every day. We 🧡you!”

Since then, Deacon has appeared in Season 3 of Never Have I Ever and, according to his Instagram bio, he’s a musician currently pursuing music at New York University.

In an interview with Billboard in Oct. 2022, Deacon talked about how supportive his parents are. “They’re so supportive, always,” he said. “I couldn’t have a more supportive family. I’m just really lucky that they also inspire me creatively and help me with whatever they can.”

“When I make songs, the first people I show them to are my mom, my dad, my brother and my sister,” he added, referring to his 23-year-old sister Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, who Witherspoon shares with Phillippe, and his 10-year-old brother Tennessee James Toth, who Witherspoon shares with husband Jim Toth.

The whole family seems really close. You love to see it!

