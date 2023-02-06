Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Brittany Mahomes Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Is in a Relatable Toddler Phase
Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes!

Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty.

“And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the picture.

Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Taking off their clothes — in public or at school or at home, it doesn’t matter — is something all toddlers do. According to What To Expect, this usually happens around ages 2-4 as a way for toddlers to assert control, show off their newfound skills, or simply because it feels good. You can’t blame them — they’re exploring the world! But you can complain about it. This milestone is so frustrating, especially when they decide to strip down as you’re trying to run out the door. Or, worse, if they take off their dirty diaper and create poop artwork on the walls. (It’s gross, but it happens to the best of us!)

It turns out, getting naked isn’t the only way Sterling is exerting her control over the family. Brittany shared another video of Sterling drinking one of her parents’ BioSteel drinks.

Brittany Mahomes' daughter Sterling steals one of her mom's BioSteel drinks.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

“A day in the life of Ster,” Brittany says in the video. “And she just opened the fridge and said BioSteel. It’s her favorite drink.”

She just decided she was thirsty, so she helped herself to a drink of her choice! Hey, who can blame her for that? Later, Brittany shared another video on her Instagram Story of some quality bonding time between Sterling and her dad. In it, Sterling plays on a bounce house (fully clothed this time), while Patrick snoozes next to her. It’s super relatable.

Sterling Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes.
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

“Greatest video I have ever taken 😂 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany joked.

Whether they are stripping down when you least expect it, running wild in the house, or simply existing — toddlers are exhausting! I don’t blame Patrick for catching some rest when he can. At least Brittany seems to be able to laugh at all the shenanigans Sterling gets up to!

