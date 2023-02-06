Pregnant Hilary Swank’s Buns Are Almost Ready to Come Out of the Oven in the Cutest New Bump Photo

Can someone check the kitchen timer? Because Hilary Swank has two little buns in the oven, and — surely — they are just about done by now! The Alaska Daily star shared an adorable new bump photo, and she looks radiant as her stomach grows.

“Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍” Swank quipped on Instagram last night. In the photo, she’s standing in the kitchen in black leggings, a black bra, brown slippers, and a fuzzy gray robe. As she’s turned to the side, you can see her swollen bump sticking straight out. She is gorgeous!

In the picture, Swank stands proudly with her hands on her hips, and she’s laughing — because what else can you do? Pregnancy is a miracle, but also, she may need to get more maternity pants before her babies arrive.

People were just as obsessed with this cute photo as we are. Sophia Bush commented, “You STUNNER 😍🥹♥️,” which prompted a response from Swank, “@sophiabush Thank you, Sister!! ☺️😘”

Lindsay Lohan wrote, “😍😍.” Aaron Paul commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Misha Collins joked, “Hil… I’m not sure if you’re aware, but you’re starting to show.” Related story Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares a Precious Video of Her Baby Bump — & You Can See Little Kicks!

“Hahaha You are so big just in the middle 😂 adorable,” Sharon Stone said. “Whoopsie double doodle!” said Chelsea Handler.

The Million Dollar Baby star announced her pregnancy with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America in Oct. 2022. “I’m going to be a mom, and not just of one but of two! I can’t believe it!” she said.

She then went on The Drew Barrymore Show to reveal the twins’ due date: her late dad’s birthday, April 16. So even though Swank seems ready to pop, she’s still got a little over two months to go. We totally feel for her — the last few weeks are the hardest!

It’ll all be worth it when she gets to hold those two sweet babies, though. Hang in there!

These celebrity moms all welcomed their bundles of joy after 40.

