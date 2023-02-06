Chrissy Teigen Cuddled With Baby Esti Instead of Getting Dressed Up for the Grammys & It’s Such a Sweet Moment

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chrissy Teigen is keeping things real, and we absolutely love her for it! The Cravings author shared the sweetest moment with her newborn daughter Esti last night, and it was so worth it.

Like us, Teigen was watching the 2023 Grammy Awards from her couch. Her husband John Legend had three nominations for the night for his song “God Did,” which he performed alongside DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Fridayy. Teigen stayed home with her daughter Esti, who was born on Jan. 13. Instead of dressing up for the occasion like she originally planned, Teigen spent the whole night cuddling with her baby.

“Happy grammy day!!” she captioned a post on Instagram last night. “Had a dress fitting, looked around and realized … what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol.”

She shared a photo of why she can’t get up, and it’s so cute! Esti is wearing pink pajamas, passed out on her mama’s chest. Her mouth is open, and her eyes are shut tight in a sleepy, milk-drunk haze. Teigen is shirtless, with her arms wrapped around her baby as they get some sweet skin-to-skin time — and, yeah, I wouldn’t want to get up either! Babies are only little for so long … why not enjoy those precious fleeting moments as long as you can? There will be plenty of other events and awards shows to attend!

Legend, who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Teigen, commented: “Just sitting there fine AF.”

Mandy Moore left “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Rachel Zoe commented, “Stay right there beautiful Mommy.”

“You’re holding the best award,” another wrote.

We love how Teigen fully embraced mommy-daughter time last night, not caring at all about wearing a fancy dress or looking a certain way. Based on his comment, her husband knows she supported him, and he loves her for it. Nothing else matters!

Teigen also shared a throwback photo of last year’s Grammy’s on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “No grammy’s for me tonight but cheering on @johnlegend’s 3 noms and performance!!”

She also commented on her post-baby body. “One year ago. loved this whole look so much!! body lookin a liiiiittle different today but worth it 💕.” Aww! What a sweet way to look at it.

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Esti.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Later, she shared another photo of baby Esti asleep in her mama’s arms. The baby girl is wearing dinosaur PJs as she cuddles on her mama’s chest, wrapped in a fuzzy gray blanket. It looks like pure bliss!

Newborn life isn’t always easy — especially when you have older kids, too! — but Teigen is savoring every moment.

