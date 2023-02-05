Kate Middleton & Prince William Reportedly Have Only One ‘Off Limits’ Household Rule With Their Kids

It’s quite funny, people lose sight of the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are just that: kids! They can misbehave, get loud, and make a scene, because kids are still dealing with a lot and becoming more self-aware. While they’re all quite well-behaved in the public eye (except that time Louis decided to throw a tantrum with his mama during the Platinum Jubilee), their house is a bit more on the relaxed side when it comes to rules. In fact, sources told the Sun (per Page Six) that William and Kate only have “one strict household rule.”

Any guesses? It seems William and Kate’s one strict rule is this: No yelling in the house!

Specifically, the source said, “Shouting is absolutely off limits” and that shouting at each other is “dealt with by removal.” Now when you hear this, you may be like: What does that mean? It’s simple, whenever there’s shouting, William and/ or Kate talk it out with them, rather than punish them with a time-out.

“They are taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the source claimed.

It’s not surprising that they take on a more gentle parenting approach with their kids, considering Kate’s focus on early childhood education and wellbeing (in case you missed it, she recently announced she’s launching an early childhood initiative!)

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011, and they have been happily together since!

