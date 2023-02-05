Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ Super-Sweet Video of Her Daughter Monaco Doing a Kissy Face Is Sure to Warm Your Heart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jeannie Mai-Jenkins’ daughter Monaco is as sassy and emotive as her mama, but this new video shows a new level of adorable silliness our hearts can’t handle! On Jan 31, Mai-Jenkins’ shared a video through her daughter’s Instagram account called @monacomaijenkins with the super-cute, short caption reading, “M💋W💋A💋H.” (Now, if you’re confused by the caption, just watch the video, and get ready to aww at the cuteness overload!)

In the video, we see Monaco trying to give an air kiss while sitting and smiling in her car seat, scrunching up her face and saying, “Mwah!” She’s got the right idea, and give it some time, she’ll be giving the best air kisses to her beautiful blended family!

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, whom she married back in early 2021 in an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. On Jan. 2022, the pair welcomed their daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1. While this is their first child together, but Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

In a recent interview with People, Mai-Jenkins talked about how motherhood has changed everything for her. “It is hard work, but I love every part of it,” she said. “And it doesn’t feel like work. I gotta be honest with you. Having Monaco made me feel like I’ve been born again. It sounds so overly spiritual and almost religious. But no, I just mean that, like, I see through different eyes.”

