Shoppers Say This $7 Interactive Bath Toy With Over 52,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Toddlers’

There’s really nothing like bath time with your toddler. It’s, well, an event in and of itself. Splashing water, singing songs, making silly hairdos with shampoo, you name it, bath time is always full of adventure. Now, when it comes to bath toys, there’s one we’ve zeroed in on that will keep your toddler engaged and active in the tub while you get them squeaky clean. Parents and caregivers are raving about this toy, and it’s just $7 on Amazon right now.

Beloved baby and toddler brand Nuby introduces the Floating Purple Octopus. Turn your child’s bath into an exploration of colors, textures, and more with this adorable toy. The purple octopus is completely buoyant and sits atop the water with a big smile on their face. This friendly little sea creature also comes with three colorful rings designed to look like a fish, starfish, and flotation ring. Your toddler will spend all of their bath time putting these rings on the purple octopus’ tentacles, engaging their sense of sight and touch.

At just $7.53, we know you’re probably thinking this product is way too good to be true. But this little bath toy, which made the cut on the Amazon Choice list, earned rave reviews. “My son loves this toy! Its [SIC, It’s] fun to play with, good for teething, very colorful and keeps him very entertained,” one reviewer wrote. Another reviewer wrote that their toddler gives the toy “5 smiles.” Well, we don’t need a better, or cuter, recommendation than that.

Along with its fun and interactive design, you can rest assured that the Nuby Floating Purple Octopus is safe. The toy is made of soft, flexible materials that are BPA free. Plus, this toy doesn’t allow water inside, so you don’t have to worry about any mold buildup. Turn your toddler’s bath time into a deep sea adventure with this colorful toy!

