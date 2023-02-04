Parents Say This $4 ‘Life-Saver’ Teething Toy With Over 101,000 Reviews Is Their Child’s Favorite

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the things that always seems to blindside parents is the dreaded teething stage. We always prep and plan for the worst, yet it’s always a worse experience for everyone than you prepared for. Everyone is miserable and it seems like nothing can please your baby. However, what if we told you that there’s a $4 product with over 100,000 reviews on Amazon that parents can’t stop raving about?

Nuby.

Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys $4.88, originally $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys are a handy, cooling sensory toy beloved by so many infants trying to soothe that awful teething stage! With the multi-surface, easy-grip design, these cooling toys are perfect for helping reduce the pain in your baby’s front, middle, and back teeth. Perfect for those who are four months and older, these easy-to-wash toys are also perfect for visual stimulation thanks to the vibrant colors!

Don’t worry; all you have to do to wash these is with hand soap and water only!

With over 101,000 reviews on Amazon (and over 83,000 being five-star reviews), this teething keys set is a must in so many households! One shopper (of many) called this toy a “lifesaver,” saying, “My baby is teething and wants to bite everything this has help so much. Recommend putting it in the fridge to get it cooler!”

Another shopper added, “These keys are adorable and my sons go-to favorite for frozen teether. I’ve purchased twice and would recommend to anyone else. Place them in the freezer for extra soothing relief. The keys are colorful and easy to grip for those tiny fingers.”

Related story Thousands of Shoppers Adore This $11 Lip Plumper Set for Getting 'Juicy & Full Lips Without Surgery'

These baby and toddler food delivery services make mealtime so much easier.

