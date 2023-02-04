Michelle Branch’s Heartwarming Photos of Her Daughter Willie Show How Much She’s Grown on Her 1st Birthday  

Michelle Branch is clearly on Cloud 9, and if you’re wondering why, it’s because she just recently celebrated her baby girl Willie’s first birthday! It seems like yesterday we were seeing the super-sweet photos of newborn Willie on Branch’s Instagram, but now, in the blink of an eye, Branch is taking fans on a journey through her daughter’s first year of life!

On Feb 2, the “Everywhere” singer shared a series of heartwarming photos of how much her lookalike daughter Willie has grown since her birth on Feb 2, 2022. She posted the series of photos with the caption, “5:32 a.m. vs 10:43 a.m 2/2/22 ✨ our magical girl was born ✨ it’s been one year with our Willie girl and we’re in heaven ❤️🎂.”

In the first photo, we see Branch in the delivery room, covering her breasts as she shows off her baby bump in her Adidas sweatpants. Next, we get a super-sweet selfie of Willie breastfeeding a bare-faced Branch, followed by a snapshot of Branch holding onto a focused Willie in her arms.

Then, get ready to aww, because we see Willie looking so happy and hypnotized by her mama while looking adorable in a yellow floral bodysuit and white sunhat. Along with that, we get snapshots of Willie looking so stylish in a red dress, eating vanilla yogurt in a monogrammed hat, and finally, a squishy kissy photos with mama Branch!

The Grammy award-winning singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 17, with ex-husband Teddy Landau and two children with husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 4, and Willie Jacquet, 1.

Happy belated birthday, Willie!

